Area around Delhi School Spruced up Ahead of Melania Trump's Visit Next Week
According to a senior MCD official, roads and footpaths have been repaired and saplings planted to welcome her.
A sand sculpture on US President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump in Puri on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: All roads leading to a Delhi government school where US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit next week have been repaired, an official said here on Saturday.
The official said the civic body concerned has been tasked with sanitation arrangements and all garbage has been removed from the vicinity of the school.
Melania Trump is likely to visit the Delhi government school on Tuesday.
