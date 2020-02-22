Take the pledge to vote

India
1-min read

Area around Delhi School Spruced up Ahead of Melania Trump's Visit Next Week

According to a senior MCD official, roads and footpaths have been repaired and saplings planted to welcome her.

PTI

February 22, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
A sand sculpture on US President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump in Puri on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: All roads leading to a Delhi government school where US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit next week have been repaired, an official said here on Saturday.

According to a senior MCD official, roads and footpaths have been repaired and saplings planted to welcome her.

The official said the civic body concerned has been tasked with sanitation arrangements and all garbage has been removed from the vicinity of the school.

Melania Trump is likely to visit the Delhi government school on Tuesday.

