Area Around Naval Installations Marked as 'No Fly Zone'

Image used for representational purpose only. (Indian Navy Twitter handle)

All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventional aerial objects, including drones or UAV, within the zones.

An area of 3 kms from the perimeter of the Indian naval installations here has been designated as a ‘No Fly Zone.’ All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventional aerial objects, including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), within the zones. The Navy would destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object found flying.

Further, the operator found violating the orders would be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, according to a Navy release here on Friday. It is hereby reiterated that approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/ government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Further, approval from the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the Digi Sky website, and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to headquarters Eastern Naval Command/(Command Security Officer) and the naval station concerned at least a week before the scheduled flying operation, the release added.

first published:July 02, 2021, 23:03 IST