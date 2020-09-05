Area Under Kharif Crops Reaches New Record of 1,095L Hectare Due to Above Normal Monsoon

Area under kharif crops in the ongoing sowing season rose to new record of 1,095.38 lakh hectare as India received 9 per cent above normal rains this monsoon season.

As per the sowing coverage data released on Friday by Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, the acreage of paddy, the chief kharif crop reported at 396.18 lakh hectare in the current season so far as compared to 365.92 lakh hectare in the corresponding period of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 8.27 per cent.

The acreage of all kharif crops reported at 1,095.38 lakh hectare, 6.32 percent higher than last year's figure of 1,030.32 lakh hectare.

Area under pulses rose to 136.79 lakh hectare against 130.68 lakh hectare of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 4.67 per cent.

The acreage of coarse cereals reported at 179.36 lakh hectare area against 176.25 lakh hactre area of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 1.77 per cent.

Area under oilseed crops rose to 194.75 lakh hectare, 11.93 per cent higher than the acreage in the corresponding period last year.

Sugarcane area is at 52.38 lakh hectare area against 51.71 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

The acreage of cotton reported at 128.95 lakh hectare area against 124.90 lakh hectare area of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 3.24 per cent.

Area under jute & mesta reported at 6.97 lakh hectare area against 6.86 lakh hectare in the corresponding period last year.

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said in a statement that credit goes to farmers for timely action and adoption of technologies and taking benefit of government schemes.

Timely prepositioning of inputs by the government like seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, machinery and credit has made it possible for large coverage even during pandemic lockdown conditions, he added.

The final sowing figures for kharif season will be closed on October 2, 2020, said Union Ministry of Agriculture in the statement.