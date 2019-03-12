English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Aren't Cars Worse?' SC Questions Ban on Firecrackers, Says People Can't be Rendered Jobless
The top court had last year put nationwide curbs on bursting of firecrackers. It had also imposed severe restrictions on manufacturing and sale of crackers, making it clear that only green crackers and improved crackers will be manufactured henceforth.
Representative Image: Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked why everyone was after a ban on firecrackers when automobiles could be the leading cause of pollution in India. A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde observed that targeting only firecrackers may not be enough when automobiles may lead the menace.
"Why everyone is after firecrackers when automobiles are major pollutants? Why everyone is seeking a ban only on firecrackers?" asked the bench during a hearing on a bunch of petitions, demanding a ban on firecrackers because of their adverse impact on health.
The bench also noted that thousands of people were rendered jobless in the face of uncertainty over manufacturing of 'green crackers' whose composition and formula was yet to come through.
"What would happen to people employed in firecracker industry? People involved in manufacturing and selling of firecrackers lost their jobs after court banned manufacturing. We cannot keep people unemployed for long as they have to run their family," remarked the bench.
It added: "After all you can't generate unemployment. People can't be rendered jobless. Find out ways to deal with it. Since it is legal occupation, how can you cancel licence? Way out may be to change licencing conditions."
The issue is to be examined against right to earn living, emphasised the court. The bench asked Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni to submit a comparative study on pollution caused by the firecrackers and automobiles. The case will be heard next on April 3.
The top court had last year put nationwide curbs on bursting of firecrackers. It had also imposed severe restrictions on manufacturing and sale of crackers, making it clear that only green crackers and improved crackers will be manufactured henceforth. It fixed the time for bursting crackers during Diwali and other festivals for two hours: between 8 pm and 10 pm.
For Christmas and New Year, the time slot allowed is half-an-hour, between 11.55 pm and half-past midnight. It banned the manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or ‘laris’), holding that they caused “huge air, noise and solid waste problems.” The court had also banned online sale through e-commerce websites, including Flipkart and Amazon.
"Why everyone is after firecrackers when automobiles are major pollutants? Why everyone is seeking a ban only on firecrackers?" asked the bench during a hearing on a bunch of petitions, demanding a ban on firecrackers because of their adverse impact on health.
The bench also noted that thousands of people were rendered jobless in the face of uncertainty over manufacturing of 'green crackers' whose composition and formula was yet to come through.
"What would happen to people employed in firecracker industry? People involved in manufacturing and selling of firecrackers lost their jobs after court banned manufacturing. We cannot keep people unemployed for long as they have to run their family," remarked the bench.
It added: "After all you can't generate unemployment. People can't be rendered jobless. Find out ways to deal with it. Since it is legal occupation, how can you cancel licence? Way out may be to change licencing conditions."
The issue is to be examined against right to earn living, emphasised the court. The bench asked Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni to submit a comparative study on pollution caused by the firecrackers and automobiles. The case will be heard next on April 3.
The top court had last year put nationwide curbs on bursting of firecrackers. It had also imposed severe restrictions on manufacturing and sale of crackers, making it clear that only green crackers and improved crackers will be manufactured henceforth. It fixed the time for bursting crackers during Diwali and other festivals for two hours: between 8 pm and 10 pm.
For Christmas and New Year, the time slot allowed is half-an-hour, between 11.55 pm and half-past midnight. It banned the manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or ‘laris’), holding that they caused “huge air, noise and solid waste problems.” The court had also banned online sale through e-commerce websites, including Flipkart and Amazon.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: 'Badhaai Ho' is Special Because of Its Success, Says Neena Gupta
- Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress
- From PUBG to CA Jokes, John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter Dialogues are Now Hilarious Memes
- Google Doodle Celebrates 30 Years of The World Wide Web
- Ethiopian Airlines Crash: Here’s How Global Airline Industry Reacted
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results