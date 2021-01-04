News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Argentine Filmmaker Pablo Cesar To Head 51st IFFI's International Jury
1-MIN READ

Argentine Filmmaker Pablo Cesar To Head 51st IFFI's International Jury

AK vs AK

AK vs AK

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday announced its international jury headed by celebrated Argentine filmmaker Pablo Cesar. Ceasar is known for his contribution to African cinema with critically acclaimed films, "Equinox, the Garden of the Roses", "Los dioses de agua" and "Aphrodite, the Garden of the Perfumes", to his credit. Other jury members are -- Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, Austria's Abu Bakr Shawky, Indian director Priyadarshan and Bangladesh's Rubaiyat Hossain. IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

New Delhi: The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday announced its international jury headed by celebrated Argentine filmmaker Pablo Cesar. Ceasar is known for his contribution to African cinema with critically acclaimed films, “Equinox, the Garden of the Roses”, “Los dioses de agua” and “Aphrodite, the Garden of the Perfumes”, to his credit. Other jury members are — Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, Austria’s Abu Bakr Shawky, Indian director Priyadarshan and Bangladesh’s Rubaiyat Hossain. IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...