1-min read

Aribam Syam Sharma, Renowned Manipuri Filmmaker, Returns Padma Shri to Protest Citizenship Bill

The internationally acclaimed film maker said that his move was in protest against the Bill as "people in Manipur need protection".

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Manipur filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma on Sunday returned his 2006 Padma Shri award in solidarity with the ongoing public protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

According to new agency ANI, the internationally acclaimed film maker said that his move was in protest against the Bill as "people in Manipur need protection".

Late president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had conferred the Padmashree award to the noted filmmaker for his contribution to Manipuri cinema and world of the films.

Manipur has been witnessing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8. Manipur Peoples Party (MPP) president O Jugindro said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, if passed in the Rajya Sabha, would reduce the population of indigenous people of the northeastern states, including Manipur, to "microscopic minority".



| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
