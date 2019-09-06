Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Arif Mohammad Khan Sworn in Kerala Governor, Takes Oath in Malayalam With 'Some Difficulty'

Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy administered the oath of office to Arif Mohammad Khan, who was appointed as the 22nd Governor of the state on September 1.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Arif Mohammad Khan Sworn in Kerala Governor, Takes Oath in Malayalam With 'Some Difficulty'
Arif Mohammad Khan is a staunch supporter of reforms in the Muslim personal laws. (File photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan was on Friday sworn in as the Kerala Governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy administered the oath of office to Khan, who was appointed as the 22nd Governor of the state on September 1. He took oath in Malayalam, despite some difficulty, in the name of God.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose invited Khan to take oath as part of the ceremonial gesture after reading out the order of the President of India appointing the latter as the Governor of the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, State Ministers including E P Jayarajan, T M Thomas Isaac, A K Balan, Kadakampally Surendran, Ramachandran Kadannappally and K T Jaleel, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and the lone BJP legislator O Rajagopal also attended the function. Reshma Arif, wife of Khan also attended the event held at the Raj Bhavan auditorium.

While all the guests handed over bouquet of flowers to the Governor, Jaleel was seen gifting two books to Khan. Khan, 68, succeeds Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam, who left for Chennai after being the Governor for five years since 2014.

