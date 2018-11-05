English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arihant, Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine, Completes Its First Deterrence Patrol: PM Modi
True to its name, INS Arihant will protect the 130 crore Indians from external threats and contribute to the atmosphere of peace in the region, said PM Modi .
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Arihant, India's first nuclear ballistic missile submarine, has competed its first deterrence patrol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter on Monday.
This completes the establishment of the country's survivable nuclear triad.
"Dhanteras gets even more special! India’s pride, nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol! I congratulate all those involved, especially the crew of INS Arihant for this accomplishment, which will always be remembered in our history," PM Modi tweeted.
Noting that the indigenous development of Arihant and its operationalisation attest to the country's technological prowess and the synergy and coordination among all concerned, the Prime Minister thanked them for their dedication and commitment in realising this pioneering accomplishment enhancing immensely the country's security.
"In an era such as this, a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour. The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail," said Modi.
As a responsible nation, India has put in place a robust nuclear command and control structure, effective safety assurance architecture and strict political control, under its Nuclear Command Authority. It remains committed to the doctrine of Credible Minimum Deterrence and No First Use, as enshrined in the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security in its meeting chaired by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on January 4, 2003, said a press release from the PMO.
