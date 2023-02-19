CHANGE LANGUAGE
Arijit Singh's Kolkata Concert Takes Place, Singer Speaks Up On 'Gerua' Song Row for 1st Time 
1-MIN READ

Arijit Singh's Kolkata Concert Takes Place, Singer Speaks Up On 'Gerua' Song Row for 1st Time 

By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 13:29 IST

Kolkata, India

File photo of Arijit Singh singing at a concert. (Image: Instagram/@aayushmansinha)

A controversy erupted after reports surfaced in December last year that his February concert in Kolkata was denied permission by the police, which BJP claimed was due to the singer singing a line from the song ‘Rang de tu mohe Gerua’ at KIFF 2022

Singer Arijit Singh on Saturday reacted to the controversy that sparked after reports had surfaced in December last year that his February concert in Kolkata was denied permission from the police, which BJP claimed was due to the singer singing a line from the song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ at Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022.

The concert took place in Kolkata on Saturday where Arijit Singh finally spoke up on the row over the song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ for the first time and said, “So much controversy over a colour, it is strange. If Swami ji wore white, would there be controversy over white too?"

At Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022, Arijit Singh sang a line from the song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ in the presence of Mamata Banerjee. Days later, reports emerged that Arijit Singh’s concert, which was scheduled to be held on February 18, was cancelled after police denied permission. This sparked a political slugfest between the opposition BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP alleged that Mamata Banerjee took offence to Arijit’s choice of song.

Though sources in the organisers said that space was an issue at the earlier venue - Eco Park - which is why the show was shifted to in Aquatica, another park in Kolkata.

Arijit Singh on Saturday referred to the row over him singing ‘Gerua’ and went ahead to woo the audience with his enthralling numbers.

Singh’s on Saturday performed in Kolkata for the first time after the Covid-pandemic. His show lasted for almost four hours.

first published:February 19, 2023, 13:17 IST
last updated:February 19, 2023, 13:29 IST
