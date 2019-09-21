Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Arjun Awardee Rally Driver Gaurav Gill's Car Involved in Accident in Rajasthan, Three People Dead

A rally official alleged that despite repeated warnings highlighting the closure of the road during competition, villagers broke the barricades put in place and entered the track.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 10:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arjun Awardee Rally Driver Gaurav Gill's Car Involved in Accident in Rajasthan, Three People Dead
President Ram Nath Kovind presenting the Arjuna Award to Gaurav Singh Gill. (Image source: Twitter/ President of India)
Loading...

Barmer (Rajasthan): Three people, including a minor, were killed after Arjun awardee rally driver Gaurav Gill's car hit a motorcycle during a National Rally Championship race here on Saturday.

Gill, who became the first motorsport driver to be conferred the Arjuna Award earlier this year, sustained injuries in his ribs and is facing respiratory problems due to the crash during the Maxperience Rally, Round 3 of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). He has been kept under observation but is learnt to be out of danger.

The deceased Narendra, his wife Pushpa, and their young son Jitendra were killed on the spot. The rally was called off after the incident.

"Gaurav's was the first car on Stage 1. He was driving at a speed of 145kmph while taking a sharp left turn and within 5m-10m, collided with the motorcycle, which was right in the middle of the road," said Vamsi Merla, promoter of INRC. "Gaurav tried his best to pull the brakes but because of the speed, he was unable to do anything."

The INRC promoter alleged that despite repeated warnings highlighting the closure of the road during competition, the villagers broke the barricades put in place.

"We had been giving warnings about the road closure to the villagers for the past 15 days. There were field marshals but one of the deceased (Narendra) argued with them and when the marshals were looking away, the man broke the barricade and entered the track," said Merla.

"It was an unfortunate incident that took place despite all the safety measures being in place," said FMSCI president J Prithiviraj. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The entire motorsports fraternity stands with them in their grief."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram