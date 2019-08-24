Arjun Jaitley Passes Away at 66: PM Modi Mourns Loss of His ‘Valued Friend’

After losing Sushma Swaraj due to cardiac arrest on August 6, former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has also left the world for his heavenly abode.

The minister, aged 66, has sent the nation in mourning after the news of his passing away has reached the common man. Jaitley, who underwent a kidney transplant surgery last year, was admitted to the AIIMS New Delhi. In the year 2014, Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to address the excess weight he had gained due to diabetes.

As the nation mourns the untimely demise of the great leader, here’s how the politicians choose to remember the former Finance Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his 3-nation tour, took to twitter to express his grief of losing a ‘valued friend’.

With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

BJP and Arun Jaitley Ji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

During his long political career, Arun Jaitley Ji held multiple ministerial responsibilities, which enabled him to contribute towards India’s economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

While the whole nation seems to be in shock, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to be affected the most on loss of his friend. Listing out his achievements, the leader said he feels anguish. He also declared cancelling his Lucknow schedule to return to Delhi.

Deeply anguished by the demise of my friend and an extremely valued colleague Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was a proficient lawyer by profession and an efficient politician by passion. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation. He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji’s presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute through a tweet.

Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019

BJP senior leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani also expressed her grief.

A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 24, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed for peace of the departed soul. Calling him a ‘legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills’, Kejriwal expressed his grief on the death.

Known for his words, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid a heartwarming tribute to Arun Jaitley. He recalled how did they first met when Tharoor was the President at St Stephern’s College Union. Sharing a picture with him, the Congress leader recalled about their differences of opinions in Lok Sabha.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.