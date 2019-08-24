Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
3-min read

Arjun Jaitley Passes Away at 66: PM Modi Mourns Loss of His ‘Valued Friend’

Arun Jaitley, who underwent a kidney transplant surgery last year, was admitted to the AIIMS New Delhi. In the year 2014, Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to address the excess weight he had gained due to diabetes.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 24, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arjun Jaitley Passes Away at 66: PM Modi Mourns Loss of His ‘Valued Friend’
File photo of PM Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the Diwali Mangal Milan programme in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

After losing Sushma Swaraj due to cardiac arrest on August 6, former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has also left the world for his heavenly abode.

The minister, aged 66, has sent the nation in mourning after the news of his passing away has reached the common man. Jaitley, who underwent a kidney transplant surgery last year, was admitted to the AIIMS New Delhi. In the year 2014, Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to address the excess weight he had gained due to diabetes.

As the nation mourns the untimely demise of the great leader, here’s how the politicians choose to remember the former Finance Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his 3-nation tour, took to twitter to express his grief of losing a ‘valued friend’.

While the whole nation seems to be in shock, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to be affected the most on loss of his friend. Listing out his achievements, the leader said he feels anguish. He also declared cancelling his Lucknow schedule to return to Delhi.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute through a tweet.

BJP senior leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani also expressed her grief.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed for peace of the departed soul. Calling him a ‘legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills’, Kejriwal expressed his grief on the death.

Known for his words, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid a heartwarming tribute to Arun Jaitley. He recalled how did they first met when Tharoor was the President at St Stephern’s College Union. Sharing a picture with him, the Congress leader recalled about their differences of opinions in Lok Sabha.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram