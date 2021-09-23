Armed Criminals Loot Over Rs 1.5 Lakh From Liquor Shop in Haryana’s Panipat

Four criminals armed with pistols, who came on a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), opened fire and looted more than Rs 1.5 lakh from a liquor shop in Harayana’s Panipat on Tuesday evening. The liquor shop is located near Utsav Garden in Samalkha.

According to Police, four criminals aged between 18-22 years armed with pistols raided the liquor shop and looted around Rs 1.52 lakhs and a few bottles of alcohol after firing a few rounds at the shop counter.

According to one of the salesmen of the liquor shop, Sher Singh, around 10pm an SUV stopped in front of the shop. Four youths walked out of the vehicle and two of them took a salesman at gunpoint, who had recently joined the liquor outlet.

Singh further added, “One out of the three fired a few rounds at the counter. They took away a bag containing Rs 1.32 lakh and Rs 20,000 from the cash counter. The four also took away several high end liquor bottles with them.”

The salesman also said that all the criminals were aged between 18-25 years and fired several rounds while escaping.

On learning about the incident senior police officials reached the liquor shop and started their investigation. Police officers included ASP Pooja, DSP Pradeep Kumar and SHO Narendra Kumar.

A police officer who reached the liquor shop said, “After questioning all the salesmen present at the shop we have learnt that the criminals after carrying out the loot escaped towards Delhi. Barricades and temporary check-posts have been put up on all roads going towards Delhi and all SUVs are being thoroughly checked.”

The police officers are also checking the CCTV cameras in nearby areas to identify the car as no camera was installed at the liquor shop. An FIR has been registered against unknown criminals under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

