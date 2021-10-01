Armed Criminals Loot Rs 29 Lakh From Co-operative Bank in Bihar

Armed criminals carried out a dacoity in broad daylight and escaped with more than Rs 29 lakh from a government-run bank in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Thursday.

Bhagalpur Police senior officials confirmed the incident. According to Bihar Police, the crime was carried out at a Co-Operative Bank located in the government bus stand on the station road under Sultanganj police station jurisdiction.

A police officer stationed at the Sultanganj police station said that the dacoity was carried by six armed criminals. “The armed criminals took less than 10 minutes to loot the bank and escape with around Rs 29 lakhs from the Co-operative bank,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the criminals might have been recced the bank and watched the movement of officials for some time before carrying out the dacoity. “The bank is located in the campus of a closed government bus stand, this might be also a possible reason the criminals found it as an easy target,” added the officer.

“We have informed all nearby police stations about the incident and have also alerted neighbouring district police,” said a senior police officer stationed at the Bhagalpur district police headquarters.

The officer further added that special teams have been formed to nab all the criminals behind the dacoity. “We are scrutinising all the CCTV installed in the bank and nearby areas to identify the criminals who carried out the dacoity,” added the officer.

Co-Operative Bank manager Sunita Chowdhury told the vernacular newspaper Hindustan Samachar that around six armed criminals entered the bank and took bank employees captive. “All were wearing black masks and armed with pistols. They took me and another bank personnel Ajay Kumar captive at gunpoint and beat one of the bank staff,” said Chowdhury.

“The dacoits looted all the cash kept at the cash counter and escaped,” added the bank manager.

On learning of the incident, Sadar deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Gaurav Kaur, along with other senior officers, rushed to the bank and started their investigation.

