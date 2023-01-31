The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the armed forces can take action against its officers in cases of adultery while clarifying its 2018 verdict that decriminalised adultery.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph said its 2018 judgement was not concerned with the provisions of the armed forces acts. The bench said that the Army Act stipulates court martial of officers for such “unbecoming” acts.

The order came after Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Centre, submitted a plea seeking clarification of the 2018 judgement.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had moved the top court for an exemption to armed forces from the September 27, 2018 judgement striking down adultery, saying it may hinder action against officers who indulge in such actions and can cause ‘instability’ within the services.

“In view of the aforesaid (2018) judgment, there will always be a concern in the minds of the army personnel who are operating far away from their families under challenging conditions about the family indulging in untoward activities," the application said.

In 2018 hearing a plea filed by NRI Joseph Shine, the Supreme Court and had struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with the offence of adultery, holding it unconstitutional.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here