Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: Date, Significance and History

Since 1949, India has been observing December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day. The day is marked to honour those soldiers who continue to fight each day on the borders in order to keep the country safe. On the occasion, people across the nation donate funds for the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces personnel.

Armed Forces Flag Day is certainly that time when people express their utmost gratitude to all those army, navy and air force personnel who laid their lives while serving the nation. The main reasons for marking the day are:

· Rehabilitation of battle casualties,

· Welfare of serving personnel and their families,

· Resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

To celebrate the day, the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy organise different types of shows, carnivals, dramas etc. This is done to make people aware about the efforts that the soldiers are putting to make sure that no compromise is made to national security.

Those citizens who make donations to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in return are given small flags. These flags are red, deep blue and light blue. Each colour represents the three services, including Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The decision of marking the day was taken on August 28, 1949. The then government made a committee under the leadership of the then defence Minister. The idea behind marking the day was to make sure that all Indians undertake the responsibility of taking care and working for the welfare of the families who are entirely dependent on the Indian Defence Forces.

The government had also come up with an Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) for the welfare and rehabilitation of the ex-servicemen (ESM) community. Currently, more than 32 lakh ex-servicemen and approximately 60,000 are added every year due to superannuation.