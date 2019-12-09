Armed Forces Follow Zero-tolerance Policy against Honey-trapping of Officers, Personnel: Govt
Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik saod inimical agencies have been making efforts to honey-trap Indian officers in armed forces.
Representative image.
New Delhi: In view of "inimical" agencies making efforts to honey-trap their personnel and officers, armed forces follow "zero-tolerance policy" against those not complying with relevant directives, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Special attention is also paid to new entrants in training institutes, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
"Inimical agencies have been making efforts to honey-trap Indian officers in armed forces.
"Service personnel and their families are regularly sensitised on the use of honey-traps as a modus operandi by foreign intelligence operatives. Advisories have been issued to all concerned for compliance and directives have been issued to take stern action against defaulters under the zero tolerance policy," he said.
Naik said regular intelligence liaison with other agencies is maintained to detect such attempts.
"In addition, security measures to safeguard classified documents/information are in place and updated regularly to counter emerging perspective threats," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Most Famous Refugee Family': Church Nativity Scene Shows Jesus, Mary & Joseph as Caged Immigrants
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- Remember the Viral Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple? Here's How They Fought 'TikTok's Homophobia'
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack