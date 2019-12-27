Armed Forces Have Utmost Respect for Human Rights Laws: General Bipin Rawat
Addressing a session at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Army chief Bipin Rawat said that Indian armed forces are much disciplined and have the utmost respect for human rights laws.
File photo of Army Chief Bipin Rawat.
New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said the armed forces had the utmost respect for human rights laws and they not only ensured protection of human rights of the people of the country, but also of its adversaries.I
He was addressing the interns and senior officers of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the topic of "Preserving Human Rights in Times of War and Prisoners of War" at the Manav Adhikar Bhawan here, officials said.
"The Indian armed forces are much disciplined and have the utmost respect for human rights laws and international human rights laws. The Indian armed forces not only ensure protection of human rights of our own people but also of adversaries and deal with the prisoners of war as per the Geneva Conventions," Gen. Rawat was quoted as saying in a statement.
