Armed Forces Personnel Among 24 Covid-19 Positive Patients at Army's RR Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi: Twenty-four cancer patients, including serving and retired armed forces personnel, have tested positive for coronavirus in the Army's Research and Referral hospital in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The Army said 20 of them are serving personnel, one is retired, and the others are their dependents.

All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, which has a full ward dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients.

A doctor treating them confirmed that all of them are stable but close monitoring will be needed as their immune systems are already compromised due to cancer.

Contact tracing is underway. All doctors and medical staff who were part of the oncology ward as well family members of the patients have been tested for the virus.

So far 60 serving personnel from the Army, Navy and the Air Force have tested positive for COVID-19. 28 of them have been treated and discharged.

