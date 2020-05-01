Armed Forces to Conduct Fly-pasts, Shower Petals on Hospitals in Gratitude to Corona Warriors

New Delhi: The armed forces will express their gratitude to all "corona warriors" by conducting fly-pasts, showering petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and illuminating naval vessels, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Friday.

Addressing a special press briefing along with the three service chiefs, Gen Rawat said the nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are expressing our gratitude to all 'corona warriors' who are working hard to keep us safe," he said. The Indian Air Force will carry out fly-pasts across the country on May 3 to display gratitude to coronavirus warriors, the CDS said, flanked by Army chief General M M Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria.

Gen Rawat said the Indian Air Force will conduct fly-pasts from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram, from Dibrugarh to Kutch as thanksgiving to the coronavirus warriors. Fixed wing and fighter aircraft of the IAF will participate in the fly-pasts on May 3 evening, he said.

Also, Navy helicopters will shower flower petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, the CDS said. The Army will conduct mountain band displays along some COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district, while naval ships will conduct special drill and illuminate vessels to convey gratitude to corona warriors, Gen Rawat said.

Armed forces are solidly behind those fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Gen Rawat also asserted that no operational task has been affected or will be affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it is not proper to conclude that the novel coronavirus outbreak is a result of biological warfare.

