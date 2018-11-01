Armed Guards to Arrest Those Polluting Ganga, Proposes Draft Bill

To keep a check on offenders polluting Ganga, “Ganga Protection Corps”, has been proposed in the draft National River Ganga Bill 2018. The armed members will have the authority to arrest the offenders.Five member panel of the National Ganga Council has demanded the corps to be raised by the ministry of home affairs, according to the Hindustan Times. The council is responsible for issuing directions on regulation of industries, construction of dams and other structures affecting the flow of the river and causing pollution.According to the draft bill, the Ganga Protection squad can arrest offenders, take them into custody or to the nearest police station. Spoiling or defacing the ghats or stairs, throwing “offensive matter” into the river are some of the offences punishable under the Ganga Act.Stone quarrying, commercial fishing without permission, deforesting hill slopes, withdrawing groundwater for organised consumption through tube wells or industrial needs are some of the other offences. The offenders will be given an imprisonment of up to two years. They will also be liable for a fine of up to Rs 50,000.The Ganga bill aims to rejuvenate Ganga to its “pristine stage and ensure its uninterrupted flow”.The ministry of water resources has confirmed that the draft has been sent for interministerial circulation and will be finalised after all ministries see it. The offences and penalties come under the draft National River Ganga Bill 2018. The bill gives Ganga the status of national river and gives centre the control of its management, regulation and development.