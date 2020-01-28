Take the pledge to vote

Armed Man Threatens Anti-CAA Protesters in Shaheen Bagh to End Agitation, Overpowered

A video clip of the alleged incident which is doing the rounds on social media shows a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
Armed Man Threatens Anti-CAA Protesters in Shaheen Bagh to End Agitation, Overpowered
File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.

New Delhi,: An armed man, claiming to have links with a political party, entered the protest area at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday and threatened the agitators, according to eyewitnesses.

A video clip of the alleged incident which is doing the rounds on social media shows a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters.

According to Syed Taseer Ahmed, one of the protestors and a local, the man, who claimed to have links with a political party, climbed up the stage around 3 pm and threatened people to end the agitation.

He was, however, overpowered by other protestors and taken away from the site.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh, primarily led by women, has been witnessing supporters flocking in thousands everyday.

However, it has also been criticised for blocking the road and causing inconvenience to motorists and schoolchildren.

Shaheen Bagh Official, a Twitter handle which posts updates from the protest site, wrote at 6 pm, "An official and urgent appeal from Shaheen Bagh: armed anti-social elements have entered the protest area. We fear that more right-wing groups could enter and launch an attack. We appeal to all to join the protest, strengthen our numbers and prevent any violence."

At 6.21pm, it tweeted an update.

"Infiltrators have been caught and neutralised, and the situation is back to normal. However, we are on alert for more such incidents today and in the coming days as we reach elections in Delhi. Please reach Shaheen Bagh and sites across Delhi in large numbers".

