Armed Men Kill 22-year-old in Front of Father After Robbing Him of Rs 60,000 in Muzaffarnagar
The incident took place on Monday when Deepak (22), along with his father Ram Kumar, was returning home after withdrawing money from a bank.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 22-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified miscreants who also looted Rs 60,000 from him here in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday when Deepak (22), along with his father Ram Kumar, was returning home after withdrawing money from a bank, they added.
The armed miscreants, who came on a motorcycle, intercepted the victim and his father near Inderghar village under the Thana Bhawan police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Baltan said, adding that they looted Rs 60,000 from the father-son duo and when Deepak attempted to resist their move, they shot him dead.
A case had been registered in connection with the incident, the SHO said, adding that efforts were on to identify the culprits on the basis of the CCTV footage collected from the area.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
