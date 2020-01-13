Armed Men Loot 25 Kg Valuables from Jewellery Shop in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
Four masked men came on two motorcycles and barged into the shop.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: Four armed men decamped with 25 kg gold and silver jewellery from a shop after threatening the owner at gunpoint in Jansath town here, police said.
The incident happened on Sunday evening when the four masked men came on two motorcycles and barged into the shop, they said.
They threatened the outlet owner Bablu Saini at gunpoint and looted the valuables, police added.
On receiving information, police reached the spot but the robbers had fled.
Police added that a case has been registered and a search is on for the accused.
