English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Armed Robbers in Meerut Loot Marriage Party, Kill Bride For Resisting Attack
Six armed men, in two cars, intercepted the marriage party while it was on its way back. Farhana was killed after she resisted the robbers.
Photo for representation only
Muzaffarnagar: Armed robbers shot dead a bride and looted jewellery worth lakhs after intercepting a marriage party on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Meerut district, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred near Matore village, under the Dorala police station area, of Meerut last night, they said, adding that the groom and four others were injured in the attack.
The victims were returning to the district after the wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad district, officials said.
Six armed men, in two cars, intercepted the marriage party while it was on its way back. Farhana was killed after she resisted the robbers, Senior Superintendant of Police Manjil Saini said.
Jewellery worth lakhs and a car was looted from them, he said.
Police have started a search operation to nab the perpetrators, Saini said, adding that the bride was rushed to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College, where she declared dead.
Also Watch
The incident occurred near Matore village, under the Dorala police station area, of Meerut last night, they said, adding that the groom and four others were injured in the attack.
The victims were returning to the district after the wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad district, officials said.
Six armed men, in two cars, intercepted the marriage party while it was on its way back. Farhana was killed after she resisted the robbers, Senior Superintendant of Police Manjil Saini said.
Jewellery worth lakhs and a car was looted from them, he said.
Police have started a search operation to nab the perpetrators, Saini said, adding that the bride was rushed to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College, where she declared dead.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War Beats Baaghi 2, Padmaavat To Become Biggest Opener of 2018
- In Pics: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Wedding Festivities Begin!
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU