English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Armed Robbers Loot Passengers in Two AC Coaches of Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express
The robbers targeted the passengers of B3 and B7 coaches and decamped with their money, jewellery and ATM cards.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Unidentified assailants on Thursday morning looted passengers of the Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express at knife-point near Badli in Delhi. The robbers targeted the passengers of B3 and B7 coaches and decamped with their money, jewellery and ATM cards.
The incident came to light after a passenger complained on the Railways’ portal. In the complaint, Ashwani Kumar said passengers of train 12266 were targeted by the armed men when it neared the Delhi Sarai Rohilla station.
"The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initial leads in the matter. The culprits will be nabbed soon and stern action will be taken against them," a Northern Railway spokesperson said.
"As train number 12266, which stops only at its source and destination stations, was approaching the Delhi station, stopped at around 3:30 am awaiting signal, seven to 10 miscreants entered coaches B3 and B7 of the train," Kumar said.
He said the robbers, who were carrying sharp-edged knives, threatened the passengers to hand over their expensive items. "They looted purses, cash, carry bags, gold chains, mobiles and many more items from multiple passengers," he said.
He claimed that the incident took place within 10 to 15 minutes when train stopped there. "The irony is that neither staff nor security personnel were available there at the time of the mishap," the passenger claimed.
He said the passengers tried to reach the train attendant and TT after the incident and found them after 20 minutes. The complainant claimed that when he could not find the TT or the attendant, he contacted the Delhi Police after which an FIR was registered at the destination station.
"... The attendant told us that there was no security personnel available in the train. We are not safe even in AC coaches and imagine the security in sleeper class and general coaches where passengers enter the train even without tickets... ," Kumar wrote in his complaint.
The incident came to light after a passenger complained on the Railways’ portal. In the complaint, Ashwani Kumar said passengers of train 12266 were targeted by the armed men when it neared the Delhi Sarai Rohilla station.
"The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initial leads in the matter. The culprits will be nabbed soon and stern action will be taken against them," a Northern Railway spokesperson said.
"As train number 12266, which stops only at its source and destination stations, was approaching the Delhi station, stopped at around 3:30 am awaiting signal, seven to 10 miscreants entered coaches B3 and B7 of the train," Kumar said.
He said the robbers, who were carrying sharp-edged knives, threatened the passengers to hand over their expensive items. "They looted purses, cash, carry bags, gold chains, mobiles and many more items from multiple passengers," he said.
He claimed that the incident took place within 10 to 15 minutes when train stopped there. "The irony is that neither staff nor security personnel were available there at the time of the mishap," the passenger claimed.
He said the passengers tried to reach the train attendant and TT after the incident and found them after 20 minutes. The complainant claimed that when he could not find the TT or the attendant, he contacted the Delhi Police after which an FIR was registered at the destination station.
"... The attendant told us that there was no security personnel available in the train. We are not safe even in AC coaches and imagine the security in sleeper class and general coaches where passengers enter the train even without tickets... ," Kumar wrote in his complaint.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emraan Hashmi on Name Change on Twitter: Censor Board didn’t Think Cheat India was Apt Title
- After Trump's Hamberder Fail, This Michelin-starred Restaurant is Offering Football Team a Proper Meal
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Oppo Could Showcase 10x Zoom Lens For Smartphones in February
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results