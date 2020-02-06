Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
1-min read

Armed with Sticks and Stones, Villagers Lynch Man on Child-lifting Rumours in Indore

The villagers attacked Ganesh and his friends leaving Ganesh dead and others injured. They stoned the victims, set one of their cars on fire and damaged another one, the SP said. They were all rushed to Indore for treatment.

IANS

Updated:February 6, 2020, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Armed with Sticks and Stones, Villagers Lynch Man on Child-lifting Rumours in Indore
Representative Image.

Indore: Unsuspecting villagers were tricked into lynching a 35-year-old man and grievously injuring his six friends in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, about 60 kms from here.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Baroli village.

According to the police, Vinod Mukati had hired some labourers from Baroli for some work at Indore. The labourers, who were paid an advance of Rs 50,000 each, arrived at Indore, but returned without starting the work.

Dhar district Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh said that Mukati along with his friend Ganesh Patel and five others travelled to Baroli in two cars to recover the money from the labourers.

However, to avoid returning the money the labourers hatched a plot and spread a rumour about the visitors being child-lifters.

The villagers armed with sticks and stones attacked Ganesh and his friends leaving Ganesh dead and others injured. They were all rushed to Indore for treatment. Villagers stoned the victims, set one of their cars on fire and damaged another one, the SP said.

A case has been registered against more than 12 unidentified persons, he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram