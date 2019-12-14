Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Disguised as CBI Officers, 5 Men Kidnap Manipur CM's Brother on 'Toy-gunpoint'; Cops Say Mastermind in Imphal

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh's brother Tongbram Lukhoi Singh was abducted from his Kolkata flat. Police rescued him within hours after his wife lodged a complaint.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disguised as CBI Officers, 5 Men Kidnap Manipur CM's Brother on 'Toy-gunpoint'; Cops Say Mastermind in Imphal
Representative image.

Kolkata: Five men pretending to be CBI officers went to the apartment of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's brother Tongbram Lukhoi Singh here and kidnapped him, police said on Saturday.

However, the police rescued him within hours and arrested the five accused, two of whom were from Manipur.

The incident happened on Friday when the accused carrying toy guns entered Singh's rented accommodation in New Town area here and kidnapped him and one of his associates, the police said adding that they later called up Singh's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh.

Following a complaint lodged by Singh's wife, the police swung into action and rescued the two on Friday evening and arrested the five accused from Beniapukur area in central Kolkata, a senior police officer said.

Of the five accused, two were from Manipur, two from the city and one from Punjab.

The police seized two vehicles and three toy guns allegedly used by the accused, besides Rs 2 lakh in cash during the raid at their hideout in Beniapukur, he said.

"It seems to be a kidnapping for monetary gain. The accused were working on behalf of someone from Manipur, who chalked out the plan," the police officer said.

The five are being interrogated. The two accused from the city have criminal records, the officer said.

The Manipur police has been informed about the incident and assistance for investigation was sought from them, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram