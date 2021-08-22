Armed with Weapons, Huddled in Vehicles, Taliban on Way to Attack Panjshir | WATCH

The Taliban are on their way to attack and capture the Panjshir valley, one of the last hotbeds of resistance against the insurgents left in Afghanistan, a Twitter account documenting resistance efforts, Panjshir Province claimed on Sunday. It said a Panjshir commando soldier has confirmed that they are ready to fight back incase of any attack from the terrorist group.

“Taliban on way to attack Panjshir Valley…Enroute said we have given them 4 hrs, if they dont relent we will Punish," said the account in a tweet.

#BREAKING Taliban on their way to attack to #PanjshirValley They have given 4 hours to resistance to surrender. Pray of Panjshir 🙏 — Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) August 22, 2021

Taliban who are going to attack to our most beloved #panjshir valley. pic.twitter.com/Ui0Z1YLOIo— Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) August 22, 2021

#Panjshir commando soldier confirmed that they are ready to fight back incase of any attack from terrorist group #Taliban pic.twitter.com/sXJOtuynl3— Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) August 22, 2021

The Panjshir Valley north of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul is the final major centre of resistance to the Taliban, but experts say the fighters gathered there will struggle if the Islamist hardliners launch a full-scale attack.

Surrounded by the high peaks of the Hindu Kush north of Kabul, the Panjshir has long had a reputation as a bastion of resistance — legendary military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud successfully defended it during the Soviet-Afghan War and the civil war with the Taliban up to his death in 2001.

Right now, it is the only area confirmed to be beyond Taliban control after a lightning offensive saw the rest of the country quickly capitulate.

Amrullah Saleh, latterly the country’s vice president and a key powerbroker under the Western-backed governments of the last two decades, and Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, have both taken refuge in the area and called for an uprising against the Taliban.

“I write from the Panjshir Valley today, ready to follow in my father’s footsteps, with mujahideen fighters who are prepared to once again take on the Taliban," Ahmad Massoud wrote in the Washington Post, calling on the United States to arm his forces.

Saleh, who formerly headed Afghanistan’s intelligence service that worked closely with the West, said: “I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here