Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Tensions: India Asks Both Sides to Exercise Restraint

India on Friday expressed concern over the exchange of fire on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and urged both sides to take all possible steps to maintain peace.

Skirmishes on the volatile border between the two South Caucasus nations began earlier this week and escalated on Tuesday. At least 16 people had been killed by Tuesday.

Azerbaijan said it has lost 11 servicemen and one civilian in three days of fighting, and Armenia said four of its troops were killed by Tuesday.

In response to media queries regarding the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "We have seen disturbing reports of exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border which took place on July 12-13.

"India is concerned over this situation which threatens regional peace and security. We urge the sides to maintain restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border," he said.

India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations, Srivastava said.

"In this regard, we support OSCE Minsk Group's continued efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have frequently engaged in clashes. The current skirmishes appear to be the most serious spike in hostilities since 2016 when scores were killed in four days of fighting.