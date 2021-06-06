india

News18» News»India»Arms and Ammunition, Explosives Seized in West Bengal's Birbhum; 2 Arrested
1-MIN READ

Arms and Ammunition, Explosives Seized in West Bengal's Birbhum; 2 Arrested

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

The Special Task Force of West Bengal Police along with local law enforcers intercepted a truck at Suri and seized five improvised 7mm pistols, 10 magazines, 30 cartridges and 20 kg of explosive materials from it, district SP Nagendra Tripathi said.

Two persons were arrested and a large cache of arms and ammunition and explosive materials seized from their possession in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of West Bengal Police along with local law enforcers intercepted a truck at Suri and seized five improvised 7mm pistols, 10 magazines, 30 cartridges and 20 kg of explosive materials from it, district Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

first published:June 06, 2021, 23:24 IST