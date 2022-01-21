CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » India » Arms Recovered From Factory At Mathura Village
1-MIN READ

Arms Recovered From Factory At Mathura Village

Arms Recovered From Factory At Mathura Village

A large numbers of arms were recovered from a factory unearthed at Daulatpur village in the Goverdhan area here, police said on Thursday. Eight country-made pistols, one gun, a large number of partially made arms and 16 live cartridges were recovered, SSP Gaurav Grover said. He said in a drive against criminals, material used in the making of arms was also recovered from the village. An accused has been identified as Tahir, who is on the run.

Mathura, Jan 20: A large numbers of arms were recovered from a factory unearthed at Daulatpur village in the Goverdhan area here, police said on Thursday. Eight country-made pistols, one gun, a large number of partially made arms and 16 live cartridges were recovered, SSP Gaurav Grover said. He said in a drive against criminals, material used in the making of arms was also recovered from the village. An accused has been identified as Tahir, who is on the run.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:January 21, 2022, 00:33 IST