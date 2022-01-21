Arms Recovered From Factory At Mathura Village

Mathura, Jan 20: A large numbers of arms were recovered from a factory unearthed at Daulatpur village in the Goverdhan area here, police said on Thursday. Eight country-made pistols, one gun, a large number of partially made arms and 16 live cartridges were recovered, SSP Gaurav Grover said. He said in a drive against criminals, material used in the making of arms was also recovered from the village. An accused has been identified as Tahir, who is on the run.

