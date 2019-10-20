Army Attacks Four Terror Launch Pads in PoK With Artillery Guns: Report
Four-five Pakistan Army soldiers have been killed and several injured in the attack, government sources said.
File photo of Dhanush artillery gun. (Image courtesy: Dhanush)
The Indian Army has launched attacks on terror camps situated inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir opposite the Tangdhar Sector in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory, government sources said on Sunday.
The Indian Army has used artillery guns to target the camps and according to sources, four terror launch pads in Neelam Valley (PoK) have been destroyed. They added that four-five Pakistan Army soldiers had been killed and several injured.
The attack was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation from Pakistan earlier today, during which 1 civilian and 2 soldiers were killed, and 3 other civilians injured.
Terrorists backed by the camps were said to be trying to infiltrate into India, as a response to the government's decision to scrap Article 370.
Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times along the LoC until September this year, killing and injuring scores of civilians and army men.
India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC and the International Border.
