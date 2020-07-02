INDIA

Army Brigadier Dies of Coronavirus at Command Hospital in Kolkata

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Brigadier Vikas Samyal, posted at the Eastern Command headquarters, was admitted to the military hospital at Barrackpore after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
A brigadier of the Indian Army died from COVID 19-related complications here on Thursday, the highest-ranking defence officer to have fallen to the pandemic, official sources said.

Brigadier Vikas Samyal, posted at the Eastern Command headquarters here, was admitted to the military hospital at Barrackpore after he tested positive for Covid-19, they said.

He was later shifted to the Command Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

The officer died due to acute respiratory problems caused by pneumonia and other Covid 19 related complications, the sources added.

