Army, BSF Discuss Border Management at Synergy Conference

An Army and Border Security Force synergy conference was held on Wednesday, the agenda of which included discussions on the issue of convergence to further improve operational efficiency between the two forces. The conference was held at the Army's Western Command headquarters near here. Senior Indian Army officers from the Western Command and those from the BSF's Punjab and Jammu Frontier attended the conference, a defence release said here.

The conference was presided over by Major General Devendra Sharma, Western Command. IGS N S Jamwal, Jammu Frontier; and IG Soanli Mishra, Punjab Frontier, represented the BSF. "The agenda included discussions on the operational issue of convergence to further enhance operational efficiency between the Indian Army and BSF," the release said. "Common issues of training and equipment profile of the BSF and challenges of border management were deliberated upon. The chairman (presiding officer) highlighted the importance of developing a joint security force culture to thwart nefarious designs of inimical elements," the release said.

During the wars of 1965, 1971 and Operation Parakram, the Indian Army and the BSF operated together towards a common purpose of defending national borders. The same spirit of cooperation continues to this day, it added.

