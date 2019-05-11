Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Army Called in as Clash Over Friday Prayers Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured in Assam’s Hailakandi

Trouble started when a group of people decided to hold Friday noon prayers on the road in protest against some motorcycles being damaged by people belonging to another community.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Army Called in as Clash Over Friday Prayers Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured in Assam’s Hailakandi
Image for representation.
Loading...
Hailakandi (Assam): The Army has been called in to maintain peace after curfew was clamped in this Assam district on Friday following a communal clash that left one person dead and 14 others injured, officials said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said the curfew was clamped from 6 pm in the district till 7 pm on May 12 as some groups were trying to "indulge in violence and there is apprehension of grave risk and danger to human life and property".

Earlier, an indefinite curfew was clamped only in Hailakandi town from 1 pm following the clash.

The district administration sought the Army's help after clashes broke out between members of two communities when some people protested against prayers being held on a road in front of a mosque, the officials said.

At least 15 people were injured, three of them critically, in the clash and more than 15 vehicles damaged and 12 shops vandalised and set on fire in different parts of the town, they said.

Official sources said one of the injured died at Silchar Medical College and Hospital at night. He has been identified as Jashim Uddin, 28, they added.

Trouble started when a group of people decided to hold the Friday noon prayers on the road, located at Kali Bari point of the town, in protest against some motorcycles being damaged by people belonging to another community, the officials said.

Police attempted to disperse the protestors by firing in the air in which 15 people were injured, they said.

Jalli said a tense situation arose which "necessitated immediate and speedy action for the maintenance of public peace and tranquility".

Appealing to the people not to spread rumours, she said "the administration was doing everything to maintain peace and security of the people".

"It is not a communal clash but two-three miscreants have created all this," Jalli said.

She said the situation was under control with the deployment of personnel from the CRPF and the Assam Rifles.

Chief Minister Sonowal has directed Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Bora to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report to the government.

The chief minister while reviewing the situation also directed the district administration to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order.

Sonowal also called on the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony and not to allow the divisive forces to create unrest.

He warned of strict action against forces inimical to the interests of the state and its people.

As per the directions of the chief minister, Environment & Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, ADGP Mukesh Agarwalla and Commissioner of Barak Valley Region Anuwaruddin Choudhury are already headed to Hailakandi to take stock of the situation, a government release said.

(With PTI inputs)
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram