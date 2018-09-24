Army Called to Rescue 2 People Stranded in Flash Floods in Himachal's Kangra; Schools Closed



#WATCH: Vacant bus gets washed away into the flooded Beas river in Manali. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/GMV2nqR2jX

The Army has been called to rescue two persons stranded due to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official said Monday.They are stranded at Saurabh Van Vihar, a park, in Palampur. Two scooters and a car were washed away in the flash floods in the area, he said.Normal life is hit since Saturday due to heavy rains in the mid hills and plains, and snowfall in the upper hills of Himachal Pradesh. Schools in at least nine of 12 districts will remain closed on Monday after rains and snowfall lashed many parts of the state.All government and private schools in Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Solan and Hamirpur districts have been directed to remain closed as a precautionary measure.While only government and private schools will remain closed in Shimla and Sirmaur districts, the deputy commissioners of the seven districts of Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Solan and Hamirpur have ordered closure of all government and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, ITIs and Anganwari Kendras on Monday.Kangra DC Sandeep Kumar warned the general public and tourists to stay away from rivers and nullahs to avoid any untoward incident. In case of any emergency, administration may be contacted at 1077.Water level in dams and rives has increased a lot and water is being released from various dams, district officials added.The Met Office has forecast heavy rains and snowfall in the upper hills till Monday. Several roads in various parts of the state, especially in Kinnaur and Chamba districts, were blocked due to landslides, heavy rains and snowfall, district officials said.Twenty stranded people were rescued from the Rohtang Pass, which saw about four feet of fresh snowfall on Sunday, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said.Chamba sub-divisional magistrate has warned the people not to go near the Ravi river and other nullahs as water is being released from the Chamera dam.The water level in Beas is increasing due to incessant rains in the catchment areas. An empty luxury tourist bus was washed away in the flooded river in Manali, ANI reported.In Kangra, the Larji dam gates are being opened and, if the situation persists, the shutters of Pandoh dam can be opened at any time, officials said, adding that it had been raining continuously in Jawali town since Saturday evening. The river was also in spate in Hamirpur district. There was no supply of drinking water in various areas of the district as there was no power. There was heavy loss to the crops, officials said.The state received moderate-to-heavy rainfall since Saturday, with Naina Devi town in Bilaspur district being the wettest with 178.2 mm of rainfall. Sarkaghat town in Mandi district recorded 137 mm of rain, followed by Mehre (132.6 mm), Manali (127.4 mm), Dharamshala (125.2 mm) and Kasauli (105 mm), the meteorological department said. Shimla received 47.1 mm of rain.Kalpa was the coldest place with minimum temperature of nine degrees Celsius. In Dalhousie, the minimum temperature was 10.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri (10.6 degrees), Manali (10.8 degrees), Shimla (13 degrees).(With PTI inputs)