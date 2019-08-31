Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Army Chief Bipin Rawat Reviews Security Situation along LoC in Jammu Region

He was also briefed on the strategy to deal with inimical elements, who are attempting to revive terrorism south of Pir Panjal, and about attempts to radicalise the youth, a defence spokesman said.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Army Chief Bipin Rawat Reviews Security Situation along LoC in Jammu Region
General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) looks across Line of Control into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as he arrives to review prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps., in Rajouri and Ponch sector, Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Jammu: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday met troops along with the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts and reviewed the readiness of units to counter ceasefire violations, infiltration and deal with violent actions from across the boundary.

He was also briefed on the strategy to deal with inimical elements, who are attempting to revive terrorism south of Pir Panjal, and about attempts to radicalise the youth, a defence spokesman said.

General Rawat was accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, and was briefed and updated by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt

Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, and commanders on the ground.

The army chief reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter-infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the Line of Control (LoC), the spokesman said.

During his visit, General Rawat interacted with soldiers deployed along the LoC and commended them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism, he said.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures institutionalised to ensure a safe and secure environment, and mission readiness of the troops, the spokesman said.

The army chief also conveyed his satisfaction on the synergy with the civil administration and was appreciative of the people friendly measures taken by the White Knight Corps which have resulted in ushering normalcy in border districts in a smooth and quick time-frame, he said. PTI TAS

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram