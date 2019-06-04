Army Chief Bipin Rawat Reviews Security Situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and exhorted troops to remain vigilant against the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

General Rawat had accompanied Rajnath Singh on his first official visit as Union Defence Minister to Siachen glacier Monday.

The Army chief visited the White Knight Corps headquarters along with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh to review the operational preparedness of the forces in the Corps Zone, an official said.

The COAS visited operational formations in Kishtwar and Reasi sector, wherein he was briefed on actions being undertaken to ensure peace and stability, he said.

General Rawat also interacted at length with soldiers who are deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) and obtained ground feedback on operations, training, weapons, equipment and administrative issues.

He commended all ranks for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

The COAS was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in the Corps Zone to ensure safe and secure environment.

He exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.