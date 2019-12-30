Take the pledge to vote

Army Chief Bipin Rawat Set to be India's First Chief of Defence Staff After Cabinet Panel Nod: Sources

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
Army Chief Bipin Rawat Set to be India's First Chief of Defence Staff After Cabinet Panel Nod: Sources
File photo of Army Chief Bipin Rawat.

Outgoing Army chief General Bipin Rawat is set to be India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services.

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.

Officials said bringing about jointness in operation, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three services within three years will be another major mandate of the CDS.

The tri-service agencies, organisations and commands relating to cyber and space will be under the command of the CDS and he will also function as the Military Adviser to the Nuclear Command Authority.

