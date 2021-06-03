Army Chief Gen Naravane Reviews Security Situation Along LoC in Kashmir

Army chief General MM Naravane reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir on Thursday and lauded the troops for the high level of operational preparedness. Gen. Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to Kashmir on Wednesday to review the overall security scenario in the valley. “On the second day of his two-day visit to #Kashmir, General MM Naravane #COAS reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control," the Army wrote on its official Twitter handle.

It said the local commanders briefed the Chief of Army Staff on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to foil infiltration bids by terrorists. “#COAS also interacted with the troops and complimented them for their high morale and the high state of operational preparedness," the Army added.

On his arrival in Srinagar on Wednesday, Gen. Naravane, accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, the Northern Army Commander, and Lieutenant General D P Pandey, the Chinar Corps Commander, visited units and formations in the hinterland, where he was briefed by the local commanders on the existing security situation. The Army chief was also briefed about the measures being taken to identify and target the overground workers’ (OGWs) network involved in the radicalisation and recruitment of youngsters into terrorist ranks. Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate the surrender of local terrorists were also discussed.

The Army chief’s arrival in Kashmir assumes significance as it comes on a day when the ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the LoC completed 100 days. While interacting with the troops, the Chief of Army Staff expressed his appreciation to the jawans and commanders, who are relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan-abetted terror and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reinforced the need to be prepared to meet the emerging security challenges effectively.

