Army Chief Gen Naravane Visits Bharat Forge & ARDE in Pune, Reviews Defence Projects

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Saturday visited Bharat Forge and Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) here to witness efforts underway for modernising the country's armed forces. The general, during his visit to Bharat Forge, was updated on defence-related projects underway, including the aerospace manufacturing factory, ultra-Light Howitzers, protected vehicles, small arms and ammunition, said a release from Southern Command.

The COAS also visited Kalyani Centre of Technical and Manufacturing Innovation where he was briefed on 3D printing, unmanned ground vehicles, nano technology, AI, thermal imaging etc, it informed. The ARDE is a premium institution of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) working to equip the armed forces with world-class armament systems.

The Army chief, during his visit to ARDE, was briefed regarding the latest initiatives, research and progress on various trials conducted of equipment and ammunition being developed, including the ATAGS, PINAKA, 10-metre foldable bridge, laser-guided anti-tank guided missile systems and a new family of munitions, the release said. The general's visit is seen as a push towards making the armed forces self-reliant in consonance with the Union government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, it added.