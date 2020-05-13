INDIA

1-MIN READ

Army Chief General MM Naravane Visits Troops on Western Front, Reviews Operational Preparedness

New Army chief Manoj Naravane. (PTI)

New Army chief Manoj Naravane. (PTI)

The Army Chief, accompanied by Sapta Shakti Army Commander, Lt Gen Alok Kler, visited formations in the field and reviewed their operational preparedness, including logistics aspects.

  • IANS Jaipur
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:44 PM IST
Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Naravane visited forward areas of the Sapta Shakti Command in Rajasthan and Punjab on May 12-13, according to Col. Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.

The Army Chief, accompanied by Sapta Shakti Army Commander, Lt Gen Alok Kler, visited formations in the field and reviewed their operational preparedness, including logistics aspects.

The COAS interacted with troops and lauded them for their high morale and motivation.

He commended efforts of the formations in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

While addressing the officers, the Army Chief declared that IBGs (Integrated Battle Groups) will be operationalised soon. He also advised optimisation of funds allotted under the Defence Budget in view of the economic constraints due to COVID-19, and said the funds should be utilised judiciously giving highest priority to operational needs.

During the visit, he exhorted all ranks to continue the excellent work and to maintain highest standards of battle readiness while ensuring force preservation to meet the emerging challenges efficiently and effectively.

