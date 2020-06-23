INDIA

Army Chief MM Naravane Meets Soldiers Injured in Galwan Clashes at Military Hospital in Leh

Army Chief MM Naravane at the hospital in Leh. (Twitter/Indian Army)

The Chief of the Army Staff, on a two-day visit to Leh and Ladakh, will be at forward locations and interact with troops on the ground.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
Amid bilateral tensions between India and China, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday visited Ladakh to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military. The Chief of the Army Staff will also visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground.

In a tweet, the Indian Army said Naravane met and spoke with soldiers at the Military Hospital in Leh.

Naravane's visit came as the Army said the Indian and Chinese militaries have arrived at a "mutual consensus" to "disengage" from all friction points in eastern Ladakh. This significant development comes in the midst of spiralling border tension following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash at Galwan Valley.

The decision to disengage the forces, locked in a bitter standoff for the last six weeks in eastern Ladakh, was taken at a nearly 11-hour meeting between senior Indian and Chinese commanders in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday, said the Indian Army in a statement.

