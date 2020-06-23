INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Army Chief MM Naravane to Visit Ladakh to Take Stock of Ground Situation

Army chief Lt Gen MM Naravane. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Army chief Lt Gen MM Naravane. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

The visit comes a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military in Galwan Valley which escalated the border tension.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Share this:

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military, Army sources said.


The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground, they said.

The visit comes a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military in Galwan Valley which escalated the border tension.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading