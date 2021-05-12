Army Chief Visits LoC in Jammu, First Time Since February Ceasefire Agreement with Pakistan

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visited the Line of Control in the Jammu region to take stock of the ground situation, this was his first visit to the LoC, post the armies of Indian and Pakistan agreed to abide by the 2003 ceasefire accord.

The agreement was reached during a Director General Military Operations level talks held between both sides in February this year.

The Army Chief who is in Jammu on a two-day visit to take stocks of the situation of the areas under the command of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps visited the forward areas on the LoC in Aknoor, Rajouri and Naushera.

The Jammu-based spokesman of the Ministry of Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand, said that Gen Naravane who was accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Y K Joshi, was briefed about the prevailing situation on the LoC by Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar, the GoC of the White Knight corps.

“The Chief was briefed regarding the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and also about the Covid management and the assistance provided to the veterans and the people of the region in our fight against the Pandemic,” Col Anand said.

He said that the Army Chief accompanied by the Northern Army Commander and the GOC White Knight Corps, visited the forward areas at Akhnoor, Naushera and Rajouri also.

“General Naravane interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and appreciated the sustained efforts of all ranks of the White Knight Corps towards maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control as well as wholeheartedly assisting the civil administration, veterans and civil population specially in border areas to combat the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic,” he said.

He said that later in the day the Army chief visited the Military Hospital at Jammu and reviewed the medical preparedness for Covid-19.

“He appreciated the vital critical care being provided by the doctors and health care workers and awarded them appropriately,” he said.

This was the Army Chief’s visit to the Line of Control in the Jammu region ever since the Indian and the Pakistan Army agreed to abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement, which has brought a halt to the frequent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 22, the Director-General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan had held a conversation on the military hotline in which both sides agreed to abide by the ceasefire agreement reached in 2003. The statement of the talks that was issued two days later had said that both sides had agreed to henceforth stop firing at all the sectors along the LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir.

