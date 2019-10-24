Army Chopper With Northern Army Commander on Board Crash-Lands in Kashmir's Poonch

New Delhi: An Army helicopter with the Northern Army commander on board crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said, adding that there were no casualties.

The helicopter, which is believed to have developed a technical snag, crash-landed at Poonch district's Bedar area, officials said. Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was part of the seven-member crew, including two pilots. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

In a statement, the Army said. "A helicopter with Army Commander Northern Command on board, has executed a forced landing on account of technical snag in general area of Poonch. Crew and passengers are safe."

A thorough investigation has been launched.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.

