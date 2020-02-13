Take the pledge to vote

Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Punjab's Ropar After Technical Snag, Crew Safe

Another army helicopter reached the spot to rescue the crew.

Jaspreet Singh | News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Ropar: An Indian army helicopter made an emergency landing in Punjab’s Ropar district after encountering a technical snag in controls.

All crew abroad are safe in the chopper, which had taken off from Patiala. Another army helicopter reached the spot to rescue the crew.

Talking about the incident, an eyewitness identified as Malook Chand said, “The chopper landed gradually in the fields. A mishap could have happened if the chopper had come in contact with the wires on the electrical poles in the fields.”

Local police officials also rushed to the spot on receiving information.​

