Army Colonel Accused of Raping Friend's Wife in Kanpur Cantonment Area Eludes Police Dragnet

An Army colonel accused of raping his friend's wife of Russian origin after intoxicating her husband at the Officers' Mess in Cantonment area here has been evading arrest, police said on Tuesday. "Police have launched a manhunt for Col Neeraj Gahlot whose mobile location was traced in the vicinity of officers' mess on Monday evening," said Cantonment Circle' Additional Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak.

A team headed by Chakeri police station's SHO Ravi Srivastava was dispatched to nab the absconding officer, but his room was found locked from outside, the ASP said. The rape survivor was produced before a judicial magistrate who recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC, said Pathak, adding the statement, however, is yet to be shown to police.

The colonel posted here was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping his friend's wife at the Officers' Mess, police said. The victim's husband, a civilian, lodged an FIR against the Army officer at the Cantonment police station, Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal had said.

According to the complainant, his wife is of Russian descent and has been living in India for 10 years. Soon after raping the woman, the colonel took leave from his bosses and went underground to evade arrest, said an official.

The accused allegedly offered an intoxicating drink to his friend to make him unconscious and raped his wife, he added. The accused also allegedly assaulted the woman when she put up a resistance.