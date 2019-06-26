Army Colonel 'Shoots Self' Near Indore Over Domestic Dispute
According to local reports, a 45-year-old colonel was rushed to Military Hospital in the town, which is located 20 km from Indore. He was later referred to Army Command Hospital in Lucknow.
Image for Representation. Reuters.
Mhow: An Army colonel, presently posted in cantonment town of Mhow, allegedly shot himself on Tuesday night and was left injured critically.
According to local reports, a 45-year-old colonel was rushed to Military Hospital in the town, which is located 20 km from Indore. He was later referred to Army Command Hospital in Lucknow.
Sources claimed that the officer allegedly took the extreme step following a domestic altercation at his Berchha-based residence. The officer used his personal weapon to shoot self and the bullet pierced his jaw and exited from his forehead.
A source added that the Lucknow hospital has put him in Dangerously Ill List (DIl).
Mhow's Additional Superintendent of Police Dharmaraaj Meena, speaking to News18 on phone, claimed that the Army hasn't intimated the police formally about the incident. "We will act once we receive official information from the Army," the officer said.
By the time this report was filed, there was no official word from the Army. However, an alleged video, perhaps shot after the incident showed some policemen present at the residence of the Army officer in Mhow. News18 does not vouch for veracity of the video.
(Inputs from Vikas Chauhan in Indore)
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leonardo DiCaprio Draws Attention to Chennai Water Crisis, Kabir Singh Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark
- Woman Scribbles ‘It’s Real’ After Being ‘Dead’ for 27 Minutes
- Divorced Man Ties ‘Cursed’ Wedding Ring to Fish, Says Life Has Been Great Since
- Now Pay a Fine of Rs 10,000 for not Letting Ambulance Pass, Drink & Drive as Per Updated Motor Bill
- New Age Social Media Apps, and a Shocking Problem of Borderline Sexual Content
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s