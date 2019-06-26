Army Colonel 'Shoots Self' Near Indore Over Domestic Dispute

Mhow: An Army colonel, presently posted in cantonment town of Mhow, allegedly shot himself on Tuesday night and was left injured critically.

According to local reports, a 45-year-old colonel was rushed to Military Hospital in the town, which is located 20 km from Indore. He was later referred to Army Command Hospital in Lucknow.

Sources claimed that the officer allegedly took the extreme step following a domestic altercation at his Berchha-based residence. The officer used his personal weapon to shoot self and the bullet pierced his jaw and exited from his forehead.

A source added that the Lucknow hospital has put him in Dangerously Ill List (DIl).

Mhow's Additional Superintendent of Police Dharmaraaj Meena, speaking to News18 on phone, claimed that the Army hasn't intimated the police formally about the incident. "We will act once we receive official information from the Army," the officer said.

By the time this report was filed, there was no official word from the Army. However, an alleged video, perhaps shot after the incident showed some policemen present at the residence of the Army officer in Mhow. News18 does not vouch for veracity of the video.

(Inputs from Vikas Chauhan in Indore)