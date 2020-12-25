Army Completes Summary of Evidence in Shopian Encounter; Court Martial of Its 2 Men Possible

The Army has completed the Summary of Evidence against two of its men involved in July's Amshipura encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district in which three civilians were killed and a possible court martial could take place after completion of formalities, officials said.

General Officer in Command of the strategically located XV Corps Lt Gen B S Raju said the Summary of Evidence has been completed but refused to give away any details of the outcome.

"Yes, the Summary of Evidence has been completed and the army will take next course of action as per the law," Lt Raju told .

.